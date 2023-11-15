Kyler tops 300 passing yards: Bold Predictions for the Arizona Cardinals Week 11 matchup
The Arizona Cardinals are 2-8, but their Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans is far from being bland football.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Trey McBride gives us an encore presentation
In his last three games, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has 21 catches on 28 targets, 248 yards, and 11.8 yards per catch. You look at these numbers and you will probably think, wow, eye-popping, right? Here’s another stat to consider: McBride is also averaging 5.3 yards after the catch, so he’s showing the ability to make things happen after he hauls in passes.
McBride is on a roll, and early returns show us that he will be a go-to pass-catcher in a Drew Petzing-designed offense that Kyler Murray is running well. Knowing this, it shouldn’t surprise us if McBride goes all-out and gives us yet another sound performance against this Houston Texans defense.
Until opponents catch onto and figure out how to stop McBride, the Arizona Cardinals need to keep him in as an integral part of the offense. So look for McBride to give the Texans defense fits this week, and expect it to continue well into the 2023 season’s closing months.