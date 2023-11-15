Kyler tops 300 passing yards: Bold Predictions for the Arizona Cardinals Week 11 matchup
The Arizona Cardinals are 2-8, but their Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans is far from being bland football.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Cardinals rushing defense rebounds
If there was one giant blemish on the Arizona Cardinals performance last week, it came with the rushing defense. The Cards allowed just 254 yards of total offense this past Sunday, but they also allowed 184 rushing yards, which was ironically their worst number since Week 3 vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
But that will change this week, as the Texans haven’t fared so well on the ground through the first 10 weeks of 2023. Devin Singletary is their leading rusher, and he’s averaging 3.9 yards per carry on just 359 rushing yards. Damien Pierce, who hasn’t played since October 29th since going down with an ankle injury, has just 327 rushing yards and 3.0 yards per carry.
C.J. Stroud is the Texans third-leading rusher, but he’s not what you could call a dual-threat quarterback, logging just 96 yards on 22 carries. With these numbers in mind, the Cardinals could easily stifle the Texans running game.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)