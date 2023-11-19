Kyler’s decent outing and 3 major takeaways in Arizona Cardinals loss to Texans
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered his first loss of the season, but even in defeat, he still enjoyed a decent outing.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Dante Stills continues strong rookie campaign
If you told someone who just started following the Arizona Cardinals yesterday that Dante Stills was the 213th overall pick in this past draft, they would probably give you a strange look. Since getting his chance thanks to injuries piling up, Stills, at worst, has looked like a mid-round pick.
Today, he had a sack, a quarterback hit, four tackles, and a tackle behind the line. Stills now has 33 combined tackles on the season, 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits. If he’s consistent for these final six games, there should be no debate about whether he gets a full-time starting gig from Day One next season.
If the Cards can find another player to line up alongside Stills for the long haul, this defensive line will look pretty good next year. And maybe it will be Leki Fotu, who also had a sack along with two tackles for loss. If he keeps playing with the same kind of motor he displayed today, then Fotu will be back in the desert.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com)