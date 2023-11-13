Kyler’s epic return and 3 major takeaways from Arizona Cardinals HUGE win
The Arizona Cardinals may be 2-8, but they are 1-0 with their franchise quarterback under center, and perhaps it’s the first of a few more wins this season.
By Sion Fawkes
Kyler Murray’s performance wasn’t legendary, but it was gritty and it was great to see four quarters of at least decent football from the Arizona Cardinals offense. Murray quickly showed us that he was good to play this season having also displayed his dual-threat ability, something that we didn’t know would look so good so early.
It’s also becoming clear that the Drew Petzing-tailored offense is a good fit for Murray, and it will be confirmed if the fifth-year quarterback continues to perform at a consistent level. But Murray’s big day and come-from-behind win wasn’t the only major takeaway from this Week 10 game.
Running back James Conner also returned and enjoyed a big afternoon, while tight end Trey McBride was legendary, and that’s no exaggeration. But McBride wasn’t the only young player who treated fans to an epic performance.
Kyler’s huge win is one of a few major takeaways in Arizona Cardinals win
1 - James Conner never lost a step
James Conner showed us today that he’s fully recovered from his knee injury. Having missed four weeks on injured reserve, common sense states Conner would have been on a pitch count, right? Or perhaps we would have at least assumed he would have taken a step back, but neither was the case.
The 28-year-old rumbled for 73 yards on 16 carries, and 4.6 yards per attempt. Conner also could have posted better numbers, but he played smart football toward the end and did not break the plane to score a touchdown when he could have. He also lost a couple of yards on purpose to further melt the clock.
Regardless of what Conner’s final tally could have been, it’s clear that he’s back on form, and he should provide a sensational one-two punch as the best player on this offense next to Murray. If Conner stays healthy, he can still, miraculously, reach 1,000 rushing yards.