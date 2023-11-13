Kyler’s epic return and 3 major takeaways from Arizona Cardinals HUGE win
The Arizona Cardinals may be 2-8, but they are 1-0 with their franchise quarterback under center, and perhaps it’s the first of a few more wins this season.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Trey McBride enjoyed a HISTORICAL day
It was safe to assume that Trey McBride would step up, but no one saw him joining some rare company. McBride caught eight passes on nine targets, including a potentially game-saving 33-yard catch late in the fourth quarter, for 131 yards, and 16.4 per reception.
This hasn’t happened since Jackie Smith suited up for the St. Louis Cardinals back in 1970, when he snagged 149 receiving yards. So yeah, McBride didn’t just have a breakout game after he spent a year-and-a-half giving us solid performances, he legitimately finished the game with a historical afternoon.
Because of the circumstances, many may say that Murray was the game MVP, but from a statistical standpoint, you have to strongly consider McBride. Now that we know what McBride can do, we can only speculate on what the rest of his season will look like. A few more games like that, and he’s on the same tier as Travis Kelce and George Kittle.
