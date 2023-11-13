Kyler’s epic return and 3 major takeaways from Arizona Cardinals HUGE win
The Arizona Cardinals may be 2-8, but they are 1-0 with their franchise quarterback under center, and perhaps it’s the first of a few more wins this season.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - BJ Ojulari has arrived
Speaking of breakout performances, rookie BJ Ojulari also played at another level. He’s been slowly showing the Red Sea that he was worthy of being a second-round pick following an extremely slow start, but today, he made a major jump.
Ojulari finished the day with eight total tackles, two sacks, a pair of quarterback hits, and two stops behind the line. Recently, we at Raising Zona have stressed that the Arizona Cardinals needed to find a blue-chip pass rusher, but there may already be one on the roster if Ojulari keeps this up.
Sure, it was just one great game, but it also makes you wonder what the rookie EDGE rusher’s season would have looked like if he had the luxury of a full offseason and training camp to prepare. It won’t be long until we discover whether his big game was an outlier, or if he is the real deal.
