Last-minute bold prediction for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 vs. the Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals will see two star players return this afternoon vs. the Atlanta Falcons, and they could be the difference-makers in this one.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals will be excited for today’s game vs. the Atlanta Falcons simply because of quarterback Kyler Murray’s return. However, Murray may struggle early, since it will be the first time he’s seen in-game action in exactly 11 months since he first suffered his torn ACL vs. the New England Patriots.
Those who are more optimistic may be concocting some bolder predictions for Murray, so that said, I’ll let them do the honors. Today may be Kyler Murray Day for a fanbase that has had little to celebrate this season sans an upset victory and a couple of near-upsets, all of which ironically occurred against former division rivals.
Therefore, let’s focus on a player who was the lifeblood of the offense during those first four, and if you think about it, five weeks of the season: James Conner.
James Conner takes pressure off of Kyler Murray, fuels Arizona Cardinals
Coming off of his own injury, James Conner isn’t going to be all-world today, but he will be effective enough to take pressure off of Kyler Murray and what could be some lackluster help in the Cardinals backfield. Conner will average at least 4.5 yards per carry and gain 50 rushing yards, constantly moving the sticks to keep drives alive for the Cardinals.
He will also be effective at the goal line and rush for two touchdowns as Arizona takes a narrow win this afternoon vs. the Falcons. Conner will also help the Cards set the stage for perhaps an adequate run between today and the other seven games on the slate.
This doesn’t mean Murray won’t have his wow moments today: He definitely will. But Conner will once again serve as the lifeblood this afternoon, which further gives Murray a chance to reacclimate at a steady pace, which will take immense pressure off the quarterback.