Last-minute bold prediction for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8
The Arizona Cardinals will have their hands full when they face the Baltimore Ravens today, but it’s not like they haven’t pulled off a massive upset before.
By Sion Fawkes
The best way to beat the Baltimore Ravens is to stifle their running game, which is currently second in the league this season with 1,015 yards, or 145 yards per game. As for the Arizona Cardinals, their rushing defense isn’t great, as they have allowed 915 on the ground, which is the fourth-worst in the league.
The Redbirds have also allowed 4.4 yards per carry, which is what the Ravens are currently averaging per attempt. But every team can have an off-day running the ball, and even some of the worst teams in a specific category can keep an opponent’s greatest strength at bay, and the Cards have the means to this end.
Arizona Cardinals slow down the Ravens relentless running game in Week 8
This doesn’t mean the Ravens won’t get their yards - they will, but in Week 8, the Cards will hold them to under 100 on the ground, and 4.0 per attempt. How? Having Budda Baker back in the lineup will help, At this time, Jalen Thompson is questionable, but if he sees some action, the 25-year-old will also give the rushing defense a tremendous boost.
Other options like linebacker Kyzir White, plus sure tacklers like Jonathan Ledbetter and Roy Lopez (who has looked good when given a chance) are also reasons the Cardinals have a good chance to shock the league and hold the Ravens in check.
Overall, the Arizona Cardinals have had a tough time stopping the run, but they were down a pair of safeties for a portion of the season, which didn’t benefit them in run support. Ledbetter missed some action as well, as has Krys Barnes, who is also slated to miss today’s game.
The Ravens may thrive off of the running game, but with potentially both safeties in the lineup today plus the ample support that Kyzir White brings, “Big Red” has enough to slow down the Ravens rushing attack. We will see if the Cards are up to the challenge this afternoon.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)