Legitimate solution at center could be coming for the Arizona Cardinals
By Jim Koch
The Arizona Cardinals could be on the verge of adding free agent Chase Roullier as an anchor for the squad's offensive line.
All offseason long, Arizona Cardinals fans have been waiting for the front office to bring in a legitimate, first-string center. After months of anticipation, the "Red Sea" may finally get their wish.
This past Monday, the Cards hosted former Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier for a free-agent visit. By arranging the meeting, the club's management is basically admitting that there's a deficiency at the position. Will Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort put the issue at rest once and for all by reaching an agreement with the experienced Roullier?
The acquisition of Roullier would give the Cardinals a center who has been around the block a time or two. Over the past six campaigns, the 29-year-old has appeared in 69 matchups for the Commanders, and has been credited with 63 starts. From 2018-20, Roullier got the starting nod in 46 out of a possible 48 contests for the Washington scoring attack.
Roullier would be a huge upgrade over Hjalte Froholdt, the former Cleveland Browns blocker who joined "Big Red" back in March. Many Cards enthusiasts were concerned with the fact that the 26-year-old Froholdt has just four starts at center on his NFL resume. For those who are counting, Roullier has been a starter at that spot an eye-popping 59 more times at the professional level than the Denmark-born veteran.
Arizona Cardinals still need to find a bona fide solution for the center position
Arizona's problems at center began during Week 4 of last season, when Rodney Hudson was playing his final game in a Cardinals uniform. The three-time Pro Bowler's injured knee would no longer hold up, and former GM Steve Keim had to scramble to find a replacement. Billy Price, a former opening-round selection of the Cincinnati Bengals, ended up starting 11 contests in 2022 for the Arizona offense.
The biggest knock on Roullier has been his inability to stay healthy over the past two seasons. A fractured fibula sidelined the 6 foot 4, 312 pounder for nine weeks in 2021. Last year, Roullier missed 15 games for Washington because of a torn MCL in his right knee.
According to reports, Roullier is back to full strength and ready to go. Meanwhile, the Cards are in dire need of a legitimate anchor for the offensive line. Taking those two factors into account, a union between the organization and Roullier would make all of the sense in the world.