Top 5 linebackers the Arizona Cardinals could consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals have more than enough linebackers, and shouldn’t look to fill the position in the 2023 NFL Draft. But, stranger things have happened.
The Arizona Cardinals should by no means consider a linebacker anywhere near the early rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. They have greater needs like edge rusher, corner, and defensive tackle to address before they even consider any other position.
And since Steve Keim is no longer in control of this team, you can be rest assured that incumbent general manager Monti Ossenfort probably won’t roll with a linebacker to kick things off. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t linebackers in this draft class worth talking about.
So who might Ossenfort place onto his draft board? Here are five prospects to watch.
5 linebackers the Arizona Cardinals could consider
1 - Ivan Pace, Cincinnati
As mentioned, the Arizona Cardinals could, and should go the entire 2023 NFL Draft without taking a linebacker. But if they’re to take one later in the draft, Ivan Pace of Cincinnati should be their top guy.
Pace started his career with the Miami Redhawks, where he posted 125 tackles and 13.0 behind the line in 2021. He played for the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2022, recording 136 stops, including 20.5 behind the line and nine sacks.
Small school stud that didn’t face much NFL talent? Absolutely. That said, he could be there between Rounds 5 and 7.
2 - Dee Winters, TCU
Dee Winters is another player Ossenfort should have his eye on if the Cards, for any reason, decide to take a linebacker. Like Pace, Winters enjoyed a productive career, with 79 tackles, 14.0 for loss, and 7.5 sacks in 2022.
While Winters never posted anything off the charts at TCU, he was consistent. At the next level, he could be a great flier to take in the final rounds.