Top 5 linebackers the Arizona Cardinals could consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
3 - Sirvocea Dennis, Pitt
Sirvocea Dennis recorded double-digit tackles behind the line between 2020 and 2022. Last season, he amassed 94 stops, 12.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, an interception, and a 67-yard runback. Yeah, to say he was all over the field is quite the understatement.
Overall, it’s not likely that the Arizona Cardinals will snag Dennis unless he freefalls into the NFL Draft’s later rounds. But if he’s there between Round 5 and Round 7, Ossenfort may want to consider him IF he doesn’t have other positions to fill first. Chances are, he will, given the number of holes the Redbirds roster still has.
4 - Mohamoud Diabate, Utah
Mohamoud Diabate may have only totaled 58 tackles at the University of Utah in 2022, but he found himself in the backfield for nearly a quarter of them, logging 13.0 stops behind the line. Like Winters, Diabate had good, but not great production, and he likely winds up on special teams if he wants to stick to someone’s roster.
While the Cards could consider him in the final round of the draft, there are still better options ahead of him-three in this article. Overall, he’s one player who Ossenfort could look to sign as an undrafted free agent.