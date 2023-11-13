3 major concerns the Arizona Cardinals still have despite win vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals win over the Atlanta Falcons put another dent in the “tanking” narrative, but there are still some huge concerns regarding this team.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Third-down efficiency
Even with Kyler Murray back under center, the Arizona Cardinals third-down efficiency continues to be one of the worst in the league. Sure, it’s been only one game since the 26-year-old returned, but wow, 3 for 11 isn’t going to do the Redbirds any good when they face stiffer competition.
As with the other two concerns on this list, the Cardinals issues on third-down conversions are nothing new. Through 10 games, the Redbirds have converted just 35.7 percent of all third downs, putting them in the bottom 10 of the NFL, and 24th overall.
With Murray back, this number should improve, but if Week 10 served as an indicator, it may not happen sooner than later. And it’s not just third-down efficiency that’s plaguing the Cardinals - they are also the worst in the league at converting fourth downs, although they were 1 for 1 in the category yesterday.
