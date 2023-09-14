3 major disadvantages the Arizona Cardinals have heading into Week 2 vs. the Giants
The Arizona Cardinals defense could enjoy a remarkable outing vs. the New York Giants, but offensively, they are still weak.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Motivation
While Josh Dobbs and the Arizona Cardinals offense is more than motivated to show they can at least score one touchdown and the defense is just as motivated to deliver a repeat outing, the Giants are currently seething. Unlike the Cards, New York was supposed to take multiple steps forward and build off of last season’s campaign, only to get embarrassed on national television.
Add to the fact the Giants will be traveling to the desert in this one and adjusting to the time zone differential, so some of those unseen variables are clearly stacked against them. But this is a team looking to show the NFL universe they are far better than what they showed this past Sunday.
Luckily for the Cards, the underdog label that they adopted back in February could even things. But everyone knows this New York Giants roster is far more talented than they showed us last week. Therefore, look for this team to storm out of the tunnel and try to put together a quick drive or two.
