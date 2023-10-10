3 major duds in Arizona Cardinals Week 5 loss to Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals got the best of the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, and it came in part because of a few duds on the Redbirds part.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Michael Wilson, WR
We can’t totally blame Michael Wilson here because once again, Joshua Dobbs probably would have targeted him more than two times if he had time to throw the ball. Unfortunately for Wilson, he didn’t get a single target until the fourth quarter and was held to just one catch for 18 yards.
And while Wilson made a great play to bring in the ball, the Bengals were already in prevent mode, so his lone catch occurred when they were in soft coverage. What puts Wilson in this category is the fact that we saw him enjoy a breakout game last week against the 49ers, only for him to completely disappear just one week later for an encore.
I’m not putting too much heat on Wilson for this one, because of the circumstances involving the offensive line. But you would think he’d have at least found ways to get open more and generate more than two measly targets just one week after he caught seven passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
