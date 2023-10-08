Major networks are looking at Arizona Cardinals QB in a different light heading into Week 5
The Arizona Cardinals fueled their tanking rumors when they traded for quarterback Joshua Dobbs, but the tank narrative has become turbulent.
By Sion Fawkes
Through four weeks of the 2023 season, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs has quieted rumors that the team is tanking by putting on some stellar performances. Those in the desert are more than satisfied with the way Dobbs has looked, and other networks are taking notice. Just look at what Kyle Soppe of Pro Football Network had to say regarding the seventh-year pro:
"“He was the punchline of tanking jokes this summer, but it looks like the joke is on us. Dobbs has completed at least 70% of his passes or been involved in multiple touchdowns in all four weeks this season, offering a reasonable fantasy floor after a shaky start to the season.”"- Kyle Soppe
No one thought highly of Dobbs early in the season, and besides his down-to-earth personality and ability to pick up on any offense, I was also skeptical of the Redbirds rolling with a journeyman with limited arm strength. But offensive coordinator Drew Petzing knew how to get the best in Dobbs, and it’s why the 28-year-old is enjoying his best season as a pro.
What does the future hold for the Arizona Cardinals quarterback?
It’s not every year that we see quarterbacks with a limited skill-set rise to the occasion and dramatically outperform expectations. But ironically enough, if Dobbs continues to play the way he has in this still-young season, then he will be the third quarterback in not even two full seasons from the NFC West to wow us.
Last year, Geno Smith took the NFL by storm despite entering his 10th season, which reminded me of what Rich Gannon did back in the early 2000s. Smith is once again enjoying a stellar season in Seattle, so don’t expect him to go away any time soon.
Brock Purdy was thrust into action last year, and the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has yet to lose a game at the time of publication. Purdy was so good, that the San Francisco 49ers traded former third overall pick Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys, giving the former Mr. Irrelevant a chance to be the long-term starter.
With Kyler Murray set to eventually return to action, perhaps Dobbs’ future isn’t in the desert if he keeps up his current play. But at the same time, if you have a hot hand at quarterback, your best course of action is to keep rolling with them if it puts your team in the best position to win games.
