7 major takeaways from Arizona Cardinals big win vs. Denver
Late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals looked like they were beaten, but that changed when the Redbirds scored in the final minute.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Defensive Line Better Than Advertised?
The Arizona Cardinals defensive line was one of my big winners from last night, given how often they won battles in the trenches and applied pressure on both passing and running plays. Against Denver’s starting offense, most of us thought the line was going to suffer, given how bad they looked on paper.
It just goes to show you that, at least in the early going, paper means nothing. If the Cards line delivers a repeat performance in Weeks 2 and 3, then we may need to re-grade them heading into the season.
4 - The Ty’Son Williams Show
Remember when I said constantly that two things could happen with Ty’Son Williams? Either he a) is the odd man out in the numbers game, or b) he shows us flashes of what gave him a taste of success in Baltimore two years ago and becomes a legitimate RB2 candidate.
Last night, it was the latter, and Williams rushed for 51 yards on 10 carries, obliterating Corey Clement’s six for 15 yards. As it stands Williams is, at best, fourth on the depth chart behind Clement, James Conner, and Keaontay Ingram, but a repeat outing next week could give him a better look.