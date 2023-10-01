Is Marquise Brown playing today? (Latest injury update for Cardinals vs. 49ers in NFL Week 4)
The latest injury update on Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown.
By Peter Dewey
The Arizona Cardinals reportedly will have a key piece of their offense active on Sunday, as Marquise Brown is expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers despite a thumb injury.
This is a great sign for Arizona, who would love to pull off another upset this week after beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.
Marquise Brown injury status for Week 4 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Hollywood Brown is listed as questionable, but he’s expected to play barring a setback in pre-game warm ups.
Best Marquise Brown prop bet for Week 4 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Marquise Brown OVER 45.5 receiving yards
The 49ers have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but I think Brown is a little undervalued in this prop, especially since the Cardinals are likely going to be playing from behind.
Brown has cleared this number in back-to-back games, and he’s caught a touchdown in each as well.
A deep-ball threat, Brown could end up clearing this with just one catch. I love him to hit the OVER on Sunday.
Marquise Brown injury history
Brown has a lengthy injury history, and he actually missed five games for the Cardinals last season. Still, he’s played in at least 12 games in each of his four NFL campaigns.
- Feb. 2020: Pedal Lisfranc Fracture – was ready for training camp
- 2020 season: Knee Patella Sprain – did not miss time despite being listed on injury report multiple times
- July 2021: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – suffered in training camp
- Nov. 2021: Thigh Glute Strain – missed one game
- Aug. 2022: Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 – did not miss time
- Oct. 2022: Pedal Foot Fracture – missed five games
When is Marquise Brown coming back?
Marquise Brown is expected to play in Week 4 against the 49ers.
Arizona Cardinals next 5 opponents
- Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday Oct. 8
- Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 15
- Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 22
- Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 29
- Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 5
Arizona Cardinals injury report
- Krys Barnes – questionable, finger
- Marquise Brown – questionable, thumb
- Keontay Ingram – questionable, neck
- Paris Johnson Jr. – questionable, ankle
- Josh Woods – out, ankle
- Jonathan Ledbetter – out, finger
San Francisco 49ers injury report
- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles – questionable, ankle
- Dre Greenlaw – questionable, ankle
- Jauan Jennings – doubtful, shin
- Deebo Samuel – questionable, ribs/knee
- Elijah Mitchell – questionable, knee
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.