Is Marquise Brown playing today? (Latest injury update for Cardinals vs. Rams in NFL Week 6)
The latest injury update for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown.
By Peter Dewey
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is expected to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams despite being listed as questionable with an illness, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
This is great news for a Arizona offense that lacks weapons with James Conner landing on injured reserve due to a knee injury.
Still, the Cardinals are underdogs in this game. Brown has been solid in 2023 – and he has a chance to build on that against a young Rams defense.
Marquise Brown injury status for Week 6 game vs. Los Angeles Rams
Brown is listed as questionable, but he is expected to play in Week 6 against the Rams.
Best Marquise Brown prop bet for Week 6 vs. Rams
Marquise Brown OVER 61.5 receiving yards
Brown has cleared this prop just one time this season, but he’s finished with exactly 61 receiving yards on two separate occasions as well.
The deep threat could push this total with one big catch, and he’s been a target hog in this Arizona offense.
With Conner out, I expect the Cardinals to lean on their passing game more, which means more looks for Brown and Zach Ertz.
If you do plan on betting on Hollywood Brown, make sure to take advantage of the new customer offer at DraftKings Sportsbook. New users that sign up with the link below will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game.
Marquise Brown injury history
Brown has a lengthy injury history, and he actually missed five games for the Cardinals last season. Still, he’s played in at least 12 games in each of his four NFL campaigns.
- Feb. 2020: Pedal Lisfranc Fracture – was ready for training camp
- 2020 season: Knee Patella Sprain – did not miss time despite being listed on injury report multiple times
- July 2021: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – suffered in training camp
- Nov. 2021: Thigh Glute Strain – missed one game
- Aug. 2022: Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 – did not miss time
- Oct. 2022: Pedal Foot Fracture – missed five games
When is Marquise Brown coming back?
Marquise Brown is expected to play in Week 6 against the Rams despite dealing with an illness.
Arizona Cardinals next 5 opponents
- Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 22
- Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 29
- Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 5
- Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 12
- Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 19
Arizona Cardinals injury report
- Marquise Brown – questionable
- Dennis Daley – questionable
- Elijah Higgins – questionable
- Jesse Luketa – questionable
- Jonathan Ledbetter – questionable
- Myjai Sanders – questionable
- Josh Woods – questionable
- Garrett Williams – questionable
- Jalen Thompson – out
Los Angeles Rams injury report
- Joe Noteboom – questionable
- Larrell Murchison – questionable
- Ernest Jones – questionable
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.