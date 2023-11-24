Is Marquise Brown playing this week? (Latest injury update for Rams vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 12)
The latest injury update for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown.
By Peter Dewey
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was downgraded from limited on Wednesday in practice to a “did not participate” on Thursday with a heel injury.
This is a bad sign for Brown’s status for Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, as mid-week downgrades usually aren’t a good sign.
Here’s the latest on Brown and what it could mean for the Cardinals this week.
Marquise Brown injury status for Week 12 game vs. Los Angeles Rams
Since Brown was downgraded from limited on Wednesday to DNP on Thursday in practice, it’s possible that he will carry a questionable designation into Week 12 against the Rams.
Best Arizona Cardinals prop bet for Week 12 vs. Los Angeles Rams
James Conner anytime touchdown scorer
If Brown ends up having to sit, this is a prop I love for an Arizona team that may want to keep the ball on the ground.
The Rams have allowed 10 rushing scores this season (10th most in the NFL) and Conner has returned to a solid workload the last two weeks, carrying the ball 30 times.
I expect him to get a chance to find the end zone if the Cardinals stick with the ground attack in Week 12.
Marquise Brown injury history
- Feb. 2020: Pedal Lisfranc Fracture – was ready for training camp
- 2020 season: Knee Patella Sprain – did not miss time despite being listed on injury report multiple times
- July 2021: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – suffered in training camp
- Nov. 2021: Thigh Glute Strain – missed one game
- Aug. 2022: Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 – did not miss time
- Oct. 2022: Pedal Foot Fracture – missed five games
When is Marquise Brown coming back?
If Brown is unable to go in Week 12 against the Rams, his next chance to play would come in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Arizona Cardinals next 5 opponents
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 3
- San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 17
- Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 24
- Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 31
- Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan 7
