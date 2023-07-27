Is Marquise Brown a Top 5 receiver in the NFC West?
Marquise Brown is the Arizona Cardinals unquestioned WR1 heading into the 2023 season. But is he among the Top 5 receivers in the NFC West?
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
Expect Brandon Aiyuk to keep getting better as he inches further into his prime. And last season, he led all San Francisco 49ers pass catchers with 78 catches, 1,015 yards, and he finished second on the team with eight touchdown receptions.
Aiyuk isn’t just slowly becoming the 49ers number one receiver; he is also on pace to become the team’s top overall pass catcher. He was decent in Years 1 and 2 of his career, but last season was his big breakout, so what can Year 4 bring?
2 - Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks could employ one of the best passing attacks in football again in 2023, and Tyler Lockett remains a big part of that. Last season, Lockett snagged 84 receptions for 1,033 yards, and nine touchdowns, leading the team in the latter category.
Amazingly, Locket will be 31 years old in 2023, but he’s still playing like a star receiver in their mid-20s. If quarterback Geno Smith enjoys yet another big year, Lockett will enjoy similar production this season.