Marvin Harrison Jr. officially signs rookie deal with Arizona Cardinals
By Brandon Ray
Just under a month ago, the Arizona Cardinals made the best draft pick at No. 4 overall by selecting wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State. The Cardinals announced today that they have agreed to terms and officially signed Harrison to his rookie contract.
Arizona signed Harrison to a four-year deal that is fully guaranteed, worth $35.3 million and a signing bonus of $22.5 million. Getting this deal done is extremely important as the pressure is out of the way, and the attention now turns to making plays on the field. With this move, the Cardinals officially have their future franchise number one wideout under contract and can begin to build something special in Arizona. Monti Ossenfort has now signed 9 out of 12 draft picks and it should be no time before the entire rookie class is signed with the Cardinals.
It is a perfect match between both sides as the Cardinals get a true playmaker on the outside and Harrison Jr. ends up in the best spot possible for a rookie wide receiver. Under the second year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, the Cardinals’ offense has a lot more to offer than it did last year. Having an offense that features Harrison Jr., Zay Jones, Greg Dortch, James Conner and Trey Benson puts pressure on the Cardinals to take a step forward in 2024 as compared to the last two seasons.
The attention now turns to getting reps going as training camp approaches. Compared to a year ago, the Cardinals are in a more exciting spot. Monti Ossenfort delivered a solid offseason for Jonathan Gannon and now it is time for the coaching staff to deliver the best season for the fans of Arizona. As training camp approaches, fans should keep an eye out on potential camp battles as well as any other moves that Ossenfort could possibly make before Week 1 arrives.