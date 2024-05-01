Marvin Harrison Jr.'s comments after getting drafted will fire up Cardinals fans
Arizona selected Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 draft.
Marvin Harrison Jr. has some big shoes to fill. His father, Marvin Harrison Sr., is widely regarded as one of the better wide receivers in the history of the NFL, and the younger Harrison was drafted by a franchise with a rich history when it comes to the receiver spot. Guys like Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin come to mind, just to name a couple.
Plus, Harrison Jr. was the first non-quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft -- a distinction that comes with its own pressure and expectations. Luckily, the younger Harrison is up for the challenge.
"I've always had big shoes to fill, and being an Arizona Cardinal, knowing the legacy [Fitzgerald] had, I'm going to do my best to hopefully out-do him like I'm trying to out-do my Dad," Harrison Jr. said. "They both had Hall of Fame careers. Hopefully I can do the same."
If Harrison Jr. can come even remotely close to being as productive as Fitzgerald, or his father, over the course of his career, it would be a major victory for both he and the Cardinals -- the team he was hoping he would land with.
"I had my fingers crossed for the Arizona Cardinals," Harrison Jr. said.
On paper, Harrison Jr. is probably already the best receiver on Arizona's roster, but he still has to earn his stripes at the professional level, and he's well aware of that.
"I have high standards for myself, but I’m just going to go in there and try to work the best I can," Harrison Jr. said. "I just want to help the team win, really, so whatever role I play come September, I’m just going to do my best to do that role."
Fans in Arizona were already extremely excited about the addition of a talent like Harrison Jr., and after these comments they should feel even better about it.