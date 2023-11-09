3 matchups the Arizona Cardinals must take advantage of vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals are facing the Atlanta Falcons in Kyler Murray’s return to live game action, and there are a few matchups they can take advantage of.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Secondary vs. Taylor Heinicke
The Arizona Cardinals secondary has barely caught a break all season, but this Sunday, luck may finally be on their side. Arizona, who have so far allowed a 102.3 passer rating and 223.8 passing yards per game, will face a career backup in Taylor Heinicke, who hasn’t necessarily put much scare into opposing defenses.
The secondary could also get a strong push from the Cardinals pass rush, one that is 10th in sacks this season with 25 and always seems to turn in solid performances. That, coupled with the presence of the impressive Budda Baker and Garrett Williams, could also create far more trouble than the secondary has for most of the season.
Atlanta could try to open things up for Heinicke by going with the quick game and establishing the run, so the Cardinals must stifle them both if they want a chance to keep Heinicke from getting hot. But if they can force the Falcons to go one-dimensional, they could have their best game of the season.