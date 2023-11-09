3 matchups the Arizona Cardinals must take advantage of vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals are facing the Atlanta Falcons in Kyler Murray’s return to live game action, and there are a few matchups they can take advantage of.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Red zone defense vs. Falcons red zone offense
The Arizona Cardinals defense has allowed a touchdown in the red zone 24 times in 41 attempts, giving them a 58.5 conversion against percentage. But the Falcons have only found the end zone in 50.0 percent of their red zone trips.
While this may seem as though Atlanta could get hot in the red zone, the Cardinals have faced a pair of top 10 red zone offenses in the last two weeks. The Baltimore Ravens are sixth in the category, having converted 65.0 percent of their trips, while the Cleveland Browns are eighth, sporting a 63.6 percentage.
Arizona has also faced the San Francisco 49ers, who are ranked one spot ahead of the Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals, who are ninth, and the tenth-place Los Angeles Rams. Now that they are finally facing a weaker red zone offense, the Redbirds could have a chance to finally make a few stops when their opponents find themselves inside the 20-yard line.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)