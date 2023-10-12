3 big time matchups for Arizona Cardinals vs. Rams in Week 6
The Arizona Cardinals and Rams both need a win to try and stay remotely competitive with the best teams in the NFC West. Here are three huge matchups.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Cardinals passing defense vs. Rams passing game
The Arizona Cardinals passing defense just keeps getting worse, and it’s currently the fifth-worst in football, with the unit allowing 1,257 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns (tied for the sixth worst) so far in 2023. And unfortunately for the Cardinals, they faced a pretty bad passing offense vs. the Bengals in Week 5.
Fortunately for the Redbirds, they get a do-over this week, as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has also struggled. So far in 2023, Stafford has completed just 61.1 percent of his passes for five touchdowns and five picks for 1,451 yards.
Unlike Joe Burrow, whose stock continues to point north despite a pedestrian start to the season, Stafford’s best days are behind him. Sure, the Cardinals defense lacks talent right now, but there should be no reason for them not to hold Stafford and Company in check this week. At some point, the passing defense needs to enjoy a decent outing, and this week is their prime opportunity.