5 most memorable Arizona Cardinals one-hit wonder seasons (1988-2022)
The Arizona Cardinals have had several one-hit wonders over their first 35 seasons in the desert. Let’s explore the top five.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have suffered through a plethora of one-hit wonders since they landed in Phoenix in 1998, but five players stand out more than any other. Now, to qualify for this list, a player must have had one season where they convinced fans that they could be the long-term answer at a specific position.
They also must have played at least one more season for the Cardinals, so players like Haason Reddick wouldn’t be listed since he went elsewhere just one year following his 12.5-sack campaign in 2020. This list also does not compile players who enjoyed just one epic game before fading into obscurity.
So who made this infamous top five? Keep reading for more.
Top 5 one-hit wonder seasons in Arizona Cardinals history
1 - John Skelton, 2011
A small-school stud, John Skelton had every attribute you could ask for in a franchise quarterback despite the fact he was a late-round pick. Drafted in 2010, Skelton showed a few flashes of brilliance before he broke out in 2011, finishing the year 5-2 with five game-winning drives and four fourth-quarter comebacks.
Skelton looked like ‘the guy’ moving forward, except he sputtered in 2012, finishing the year 1-5 with an ugly two-to-nine touchdown-to-interception ratio. It would also be Skelton’s final season to throw a pass in the NFL.
2 - David Boston, 2001
Drafted in 1999, David Boston had a mediocre rookie season before he stepped up his game in 2000, compiling 71 receptions, 1,156 yards, and seven touchdowns. It was a solid year, but Boston fell short of any real accolades for the effort.
In 2001, he burst onto the scene with 98 catches, 1,598 yards, and eight touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. Unfortunately, Boston played just eight more games and recorded 32 receptions for the Redbirds following his epic 2001 campaign, before leaving the desert.