Is Michael Wilson playing in Week 15? Latest news on the Arizona Cardinals injury report
Arizona Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson was having a tremendous rookie season for a third-round pick before the familiar injury bug bit.
By Sion Fawkes
In nine games and eight starts, Arizona Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson looked like a major role was brewing for him in Glendale. He caught 28 passes on 39 targets for 435 yards with an average of 15.5 per, plus two touchdowns, and 21 first downs. Wilson, however, hasn’t played since Week 10, which ironically enough was quarterback Kyler Murray’s season debut.
Wilson had three catches on six targets for 34 yards and 11.3 yards per in that game, plus 5.7 yards per target. Now that Murray is heading into his fifth game since returning and the fact Wilson has as of late been a limited participant in practice, perhaps the two will finally build rapport on the field.
Wilson is one of quite a few Cardinals players who have been limited in practice this week. Other notable names are linebacker Krys Barnes (ribs), running back Emari Demercado (neck), punter Blake Gillikin (back), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee), and safety Jalen Thompson (toe).
Arizona Cardinals receiver could finally return in Week 15
If Wilson returns this week, he may line up as the WR1 since Marquise Brown (heel) had not practiced until Thursday, while tight end Geoff Swaim (back) is still out. However, if neither Wilson nor Brown suits up, the WR1 task will likely fall to Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal, or Greg Dortch, which would severely limit sound options for Murray outside of tight end Trey McBride.
Murray has also landed on the injury report with a thumb issue, but he fully participated in practice this week, so he should be ready to roll come game day. Cornerbacks Bobby Price (quad) and Starling Thomas (ankle) are also a pair of notable names that saw limited time in practice, along with guard Elijah Wilkinson (neck).
We will find out more on Wilson’s, Browns, and the others’ respective statuses by Saturday. As it stands, it looks like Wilson will finally return and get some much-needed reps in with Kyler Murray.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)
Source: Injury Report: Week 15 vs 49ers by Zach Gershman, AZCardinals.com