1,000 yards for Conner? 75 catches for Brown? Milestones Arizona Cardinals players can reach
The Arizona Cardinals have had it rough over their first 10 games, struggling to a 2-8 record. But a few players can reach some lofty milestones this year.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals won’t see a playoff berth for the second year running, but there is still a lot to salvage from what has been a trying season. For one, if the Cards win just one more game, it’s one more win than A LOT of people in NFL circles thought they would attain.
But beyond the W’s and L’s, and it’s something I’ve been preaching for a while: This season was all about development. And that’s the case for some players, but even a few of those seasoned veterans have some milestones to reach, so let’s explore some of the finer ones, starting with a fan favorite.
Having picked up where he left off before his Week 5 injury, James Conner is on pace to record 947 rushing yards, putting him onto the radar to snag his first 1,000-yard season of his career. Conner must stay healthy to get there, but if he averages 80.5 rushing yards per game, he will reach the milestone.
Milestones Arizona Cardinals can still reach in 2023
Marquise Brown is a go-to receiver, evidenced by his 81 targets despite hauling in just 43 of them. However, he’s still averaging a solid 4.3 catches per game, and that averages to 73 catches this season. If he bumps that number up a little more, he will take 75 this year, and perhaps even close in on 80.
Kyzir White has 87 combined tackles and nine behind the line, the latter of which averages nearly one per game. At this rate, White can hit 148 on the year, and if he bumps his average combined tackles to nine per game, he will hit the 150-tackle mark, and even snag between 15 and 16 for loss.
Dennis Gardeck is averaging a half-sack per game, putting him on pace for 8.5 this season. Give him just over seven-tenths of a sack per in these final seven games, he has a chance to hit 10 sacks this year.
While the Arizona Cardinals are by no means a relevant team this season, there is a lot of relevance among individual veterans and they can get a boost by hitting personal milestones. We will see if they can get there over the final seven games in the season.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)