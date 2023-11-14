Mock Draft 3.0: Arizona Cardinals land generational talent with the fourth pick
The Arizona Cardinals now have the fourth pick, but it doesn’t mean they won’t land a generational talent with the selection.
By Sion Fawkes
It’s Mock Draft 3.0, meaning that what you are about to see in the content below will change dramatically between now and April. However, there is never a shortage of time to have some fun and speculate on who is most likely to end up where, even as we’re only heading into Week 11.
Below, you will see quite a different scenario play out, including a deviation from the consensus No. 1 overall pick. Also, this mock features no trades (except for those reflected in the previous season’s draft), so you will also see a few reaches here when there otherwise wouldn’t be come draft day. However, this is a scenario that will let the Arizona Cardinals land a generational talent, so let’s hope it plays out.
Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft 3.0: Generational talent arrives in the desert
1 - Chicago (fr. Car): Drake Maye, QB/North Carolina
Caleb Williams has been the consensus No. 1 pick for a while now, but Drake Maye has been the more capable prospect as of late when it comes to winning games. And the Bears need a winner at quarterback, so they’re shocking everyone and rolling with Maye.
2 - New York Giants: Caleb Williams, QB/USC
Ordinarily, the Giants would be rolling with Daniel Jones thanks to his contract, and that could still be the case. But after the Bears pass on Williams in this scenario, the Giants don’t hesitate to turn in the draft card for Williams.
3 - New England: Michael Penix Jr., QB/Washington
No one’s stock has risen like Penix’s, and given the overall inefficacy of Mac Jones, it’s time for Bill Belichick and Company to move on. The Patriots take Michael Penix Jr. at No. 3, and hope he can turn into the franchise quarterback they never got out of Jones.
4 - Arizona: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR/Ohio State
With so many quarterback-needy teams picking in the top three, the Arizona Cardinals get a stroke of luck and land Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison will immediately upgrade a pass-catching unit that already has a potentially elite asset in tight end Trey McBride.