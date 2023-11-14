Raising Zona
FanSided

Mock Draft 3.0: Arizona Cardinals land generational talent with the fourth pick

The Arizona Cardinals now have the fourth pick, but it doesn’t mean they won’t land a generational talent with the selection.

By Sion Fawkes

Ohio State v Notre Dame
Ohio State v Notre Dame / Michael Reaves/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 5
Next
Kirby Smart, Brock Bowers
Ole Miss v Georgia / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

5 - Chicago: Brock Bowers, TE/Georgia

If this mock draft held trades, the Bears could easily leapfrog the Cards in a trade with the Patriots to draft Harrison. But since there are no trades in this particular mock, Chicago takes an excellent consolation in Brock Bowers.

6 - Green Bay: Olu Fashanu, OT/Penn State

The Packers are another team that could trade up and draft Harrison, which would give quarterback Jordan Love a generational target. But since Harrison is gone in this scenario, they instead bolster their offensive line.

7 - Los Angeles Rams: Laiatu Latu, EDGE/UCLA

The Rams will take the best player on the board, and Laiatu Latu could be the best defensive player in this draft. Look for the Rams to go defense regardless, even if Latu isn’t on the table at seventh overall. 

8 - Tennessee: Joe Alt, OT/Notre Dame

It appears the Titans have a guy in quarterback Will Levis, but they need to build around him from the inside and out. Joe Alt will make that happen and give Levis a franchise left tackle for perhaps the next decade. 

Home/Cardinals Draft