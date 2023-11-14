Mock Draft 3.0: Arizona Cardinals land generational talent with the fourth pick
The Arizona Cardinals now have the fourth pick, but it doesn’t mean they won’t land a generational talent with the selection.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Chicago: Brock Bowers, TE/Georgia
If this mock draft held trades, the Bears could easily leapfrog the Cards in a trade with the Patriots to draft Harrison. But since there are no trades in this particular mock, Chicago takes an excellent consolation in Brock Bowers.
6 - Green Bay: Olu Fashanu, OT/Penn State
The Packers are another team that could trade up and draft Harrison, which would give quarterback Jordan Love a generational target. But since Harrison is gone in this scenario, they instead bolster their offensive line.
7 - Los Angeles Rams: Laiatu Latu, EDGE/UCLA
The Rams will take the best player on the board, and Laiatu Latu could be the best defensive player in this draft. Look for the Rams to go defense regardless, even if Latu isn’t on the table at seventh overall.
8 - Tennessee: Joe Alt, OT/Notre Dame
It appears the Titans have a guy in quarterback Will Levis, but they need to build around him from the inside and out. Joe Alt will make that happen and give Levis a franchise left tackle for perhaps the next decade.