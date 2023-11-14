Mock Draft 3.0: Arizona Cardinals land generational talent with the fourth pick
The Arizona Cardinals now have the fourth pick, but it doesn’t mean they won’t land a generational talent with the selection.
By Sion Fawkes
9 - Atlanta: Dallas Turner, EDGE/Alabama
The Falcons need a quarterback, but they could also give Desmond Ridder one last chance before they call him a mistake and move on. In the meantime, they will bolster the defense, which could help Ridder better manage the game offensively.
10 - Washington: Jared Verse, EDGE/Florida State
With the Commanders losing Chase Young and Montez Sweat, they need some EDGE rushers, and luckily, Jared Verse will be there. Verse’s numbers aren’t spectacular this season, but he’s nonetheless been disruptive.
11 - Tampa Bay: JJ McCarthy, QB/Michigan
This would be a reach, but you know how often general managers love reaching for quarterbacks in every other draft. That’s the case here with the Buccaneers hoping JJ McCarthy can be the guy in Tampa Bay for the next 15 seasons.
12 - New York Jets: JC Latham, OT/Alabama
Aaron Rodgers will eventually find himself back under center for the Jets, and the best way to prolong the 39-year-old is to give him plenty of protection. That starts with the tackle position and the Jets land a player for Rodgers and his eventual successor.