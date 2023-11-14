Mock Draft 3.0: Arizona Cardinals land generational talent with the fourth pick
The Arizona Cardinals now have the fourth pick, but it doesn’t mean they won’t land a generational talent with the selection.
By Sion Fawkes
17 - Buffalo: Nate Wiggins, CB/Clemson
Never thought the Bills would be picking in a non-playoff slot, but here we are, heading into Week 11, and Buffalo is in the middle of the first. They will roll with the best on the board at their biggest position of need, and go from there.
18 - Cincinnati: Malik Nabers, WR/LSU
This pick could change if the Bengals opt to bring back Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, but if even one of them goes elsewhere, they will need someone to complement JaMarr Chase. Malik Nabers is yet another LSU alum heading to Cincy to join Joe Burrow and Chase.
19 - New Orleans: Rome Odunze, WR/Washington
Derek Carr is an aging quarterback whose best days are behind him, but the Saints will wait until Day Two with the best Day One signal-callers off the board. Instead, they roll with a receiver to give another hot target to Carr in the meantime.
20 - Arizona (fr. Hou): Denzel Burke, CB/Ohio State
It could be one of those drafts for the Arizona Cardinals, picking an Ohio State product fourth overall, and another one at 20th in this scenario. The Cards land Burke, and it will give them someone to pair with Garrett Williams on the outside.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)