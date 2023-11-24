Mock Draft 4.0 has Arizona Cardinals landing a pair of immediate fan favorites
If the 2023 NFL season ended after Week 11, the Arizona Cardinals would have the second and 21st picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Sion Fawkes
This week, the Arizona Cardinals hold the second overall pick, meaning they can land one player who already seems like he will be a fan favorite in the desert should the Redbirds snag him. But he’s not the only potential fan favorite heading to Glendale in this mock draft, as the 21st overall pick could also be a hit with the Red Sea.
Therefore, this mock draft comprises a dream first round for Cardinal fans as arguably the best player and a proven defensive talent make their respective ways to Glendale. If there is one adjective to describe both players, it would be fun, given their respective playmaking abilities.
Note: This mock draft was written BEFORE Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day Games and the NFL on Black Friday Game. Therefore, the draft order was updated as of Thursday morning.
Immediate fan favorites head to the Arizona Cardinals in latest mock draft
1 - Chicago (fr. Carolina): Drake Maye, QB/North Carolina
As it stands, the Chicago Bears need to draft a quarterback who can win games, and Caleb Williams has regressed in that regard. That’s not the case with Drake Maye, who the Bears can insert from Day 1 and make the future immediate.
2 - Arizona: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR/Ohio State
The Arizona Cardinals could trade out of the second spot and collect a ransom of picks. But why bother when arguably the best overall player is on the board at second overall? The Cards take Harrison, and he should become the WR1 the minute he lands in Glendale.
3 - New England: Caleb Williams, QB/USC
There is no question that Mac Jones will be finished in Foxborough, so Bill Belichick can count on Caleb Williams to pull the New England Patriots out of their slump assuming the former consensus No. 1 overall pick can win games. Like Maye, the Pats would waste little time in naming Williams their starter.
4 - Chicago: Brock Bowers, TE/Georgia
The Bears need playmakers who can score points, so they’re taking the best skill position player on the board fourth overall. This may be a reach for some critics, but Brock Bowers is yet another name who will play a significant role early in the Windy City.
