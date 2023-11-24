Mock Draft 4.0 has Arizona Cardinals landing a pair of immediate fan favorites
If the 2023 NFL season ended after Week 11, the Arizona Cardinals would have the second and 21st picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - New York Giants: Michael Penix Jr., QB/Washington
With Daniel Jones’ contract potentially tying them down, the New York Giants may roll with a tackle, but right now, the incumbent does not look like a franchise quarterback. If they feel someone else is the better long-term fit, then they must roll with the best quarterback left.
6 - Tennessee: Olu Fashanu, OT/Penn State
With Will Levis playing his way into a job, this Tennessee Titans team needs to give him a solid line, and it starts at tackle. Therefore, Olu Fashanu goes to Nashville with the fifth pick, and it won’t be long until the Titans declare him the starter.
7 - Washington: Laiatu Latu, EDGE/UCLA
The Washington Commanders need help all over the place, so they will have no qualms with taking the best player available. In this scenario, it’s Laitu Latu, who will fill a void Chase Young left behind when the Commanders traded him.
8 - Atlanta: Dallas Turner, EDGE/Alabama
It’s been a while since the Atlanta Falcons have had a pass rusher opponents must game plan around, so they will hope Dallas Turner changes that. If so, he will immediately upgrade a unit that has 21 sacks in 10 contests.