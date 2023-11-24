Mock Draft 4.0 has Arizona Cardinals landing a pair of immediate fan favorites
If the 2023 NFL season ended after Week 11, the Arizona Cardinals would have the second and 21st picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Sion Fawkes
13 - Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse, EDGE/Florida State
The Los Angeles Rams are another team that could use more help in the pass rush, having only generated 21 sacks so far this season and a pressure percentage of 19.3. Even if his numbers have backtracked somewhat this season, Verse’s presence will help reinvigorate the Rams pass rush.
14 - Las Vegas: Chop Robinson, EDGE/Penn State
The Las Vegas Raiders are right down there with the Rams in pressure percentage at 17.7 percent, despite logging a respectable 27 sacks. Robinson’s presence will help Vegas generate more pressures, which could transform this pass rush into one of the NFL’s best.
15 - Indianapolis: Keon Coleman, WR/Florida State
It’s time to give quarterback Anthony Richardson a real playmaker at receiver, as neither Michael Pittman Jr. nor Josh Downs have shown big-play ability, even if they are sure handed targets. They will also open things up for a potential playmaker like Coleman, giving the Indianapolis Colts one remarkable passing attack.
16 - Denver: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT/Illinois
The Denver Broncos have the worst rushing defense in the league, allowing 5.5 yards per carry through 10 games. One reason is a lack of run-stuffers in the middle of the defensive line, and it’s something Jer’Zhan Newton will fix.