Mock Draft 4.0 has Arizona Cardinals landing a pair of immediate fan favorites
If the 2023 NFL season ended after Week 11, the Arizona Cardinals would have the second and 21st picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Sion Fawkes
17 - Cincinnati: Emeka Egbuka, WR/Ohio State
Receiver will likely be a huge need for the Cincinnati Bengals, and they would love for nothing more than to give a returning Joe Burrow someone who can immediately step in and make an impact. If injuries didn’t slow down Emeka Egbuka, he’s a likely top 10 pick, so the Bengals are getting a potential steal here at 17th overall.
18 - Buffalo: James Wiggins, CB/Clemson
The Buffalo Bills can get to the quarterback, but the defensive backfield needs help, and James Wiggins should be available when Buffalo picks at 18th overall. Wiggins can likely start across from Tre'Davious White should the latter make it back in time following an Achilles injury.
19 - New Orleans: Rome Odunze, WR/Washington
If the New Orleans Saints plan on keeping Derek Carr as their quarterback for the foreseeable future, they need to surround the pedestrian passer with sound talent. Rome Odunze could go well before 19th overall, but in this mock draft, his freefall takes him to New Orleans.
20 - Minnesota: Bralen Trice, EDGE/Washington
The Minnesota Vikings could be a valuable candidate to trade up in 2024 for their quarterback of the future. But in this mock, the top four quarterbacks are long gone, so they settle for a player with a lot of upside in Bralen Trice.
21 - Arizona (Fr. Hou): Cooper DeJean, CB/Iowa
If the Arizona Cardinals don’t do something to address their cornerback situation, then any pedestrian talent lining up opposite of Garrett Williams will struggle through some long games. Fortunately, Cooper DeJean could be there, and he will instantly solve the problem, becoming the fourth man in a defensive backfield that also includes Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.
