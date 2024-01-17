Mock Draft 8.0: Arizona Cardinals land a surprise pick at fourth overall
The Arizona Cardinals must fix their woes on defense, but in this scenario, they turned to free agency to address the issues, opening the door for offense.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals currently hold the fourth pick and in the current order derived from Tankathon, pick No. 27 for Mock Draft 8.0. In this scenario, I have general manager Monti Ossenfort making investments in free agency on the defensive side of the ball, so he’s taking players on offense early in this one.
These mocks have recently had the Cardinals rolling with offensive linemen with their top pick, but as the title implies, that’s not the case here. So who did the Redbirds general manager select with the fourth pick?
Arizona Cardinals take three studs on offense in Mock Draft 8.0
1 - Chicago Bears: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR/Ohio State
The Chicago Bears once again keep quarterback Justin Fields in this scenario, and add what could be a missing ingredient to their offense. For a team never quite known for their offense since before the AFL-NFL merger, Marvin Harrison Jr. may change that.
2 - Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB/North Carolina
Caleb Williams could go here, but going from the unquestioned consensus No. 1 overall pick to having a few question marks next to his name in 2023 prompts the Washington Commanders to call Maye’s name. Maye didn’t have huge stats at North Carolina, but you can say the same for a few successful franchise quarterbacks in recent years, most notably Josh Allen.
3 - New England Patriots: Caleb Williams, QB/USC
Don’t expect Jarod Mayo to deviate too far from the foundation Bill Belichick laid for the New England Patriots. Therefore, New England is still the best situation for Caleb Williams to land in and succeed early.
4 - Arizona Cardinals: Malik Nabers, WR/LSU
We have been talking about taking tackles at No. 4, but nobody has talked much about Malik Nabers being even more productive than Harrison. No, Nabers doesn’t provide a huge target for the Arizona Cardinals, but his playmaking could be too much to pass up.