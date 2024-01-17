Mock Draft 8.0: Arizona Cardinals land a surprise pick at fourth overall
The Arizona Cardinals must fix their woes on defense, but in this scenario, they turned to free agency to address the issues, opening the door for offense.
By Sion Fawkes
9 - Chicago Bears: Laiatu Latu, EDGE/UCLA
The Chicago Bears won the 2024 NFL Draft if this scenario plays out in real life. First, they got arguably the top player in the draft, and now they turn around and draft perhaps the best player on defense - and to top things off, they landed two immediate starters.
10 - New York Jets: JC Latham, OT/Alabama
The New York Jets have one goal heading into the 2024 offseason - Protect Aaron Rodgers at all costs for as many seasons as he decides to play. They can only do that with heavy investment into their offensive line, and JC Latham is the best on the board.
11 - Minnesota Vikings: Dallas Turner, EDGE/Alabama
Quarterback will be a possibility, but the Minnesota Vikings are too good of a team to start over at the position, and they will instead acquire an edge rusher to bolster their defense. Dallas Turner may be the second-best defensive player in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they are getting a steal if he falls this far.
12 - Denver Broncos: Michael Penix Jr., QB/Washington
The Russell Wilson sweepstakes, or what’s left of them, will be starting soon enough, and that will leave a void at quarterback. Look for Sean Payton to lobby for the best one that falls to twelfth overall unless they acquire someone in free agency or via trade.