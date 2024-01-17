Mock Draft 8.0: Arizona Cardinals land a surprise pick at fourth overall
The Arizona Cardinals must fix their woes on defense, but in this scenario, they turned to free agency to address the issues, opening the door for offense.
By Sion Fawkes
17 - Jacksonville Jaguars: Keon Coleman, WR/Florida State
A quarterback of Trevor Lawrence’s caliber needs playmakers and a lot of them to maximize not just his, but also their potential. Keon Coleman has a lot of that potential, and in a place like Jacksonville with a quarterback like Lawrence, he may realize that.
18 - Cincinnati Bengals: Taliese Fuaga, OT/Oregon State
Rolling with a receiver would be ideal for the Cincinnati Bengals, but there’s a bit of a gap following Keon Coleman. That said they will instead look to keep quarterback Joe Burrow upright more than they have during his first four seasons in the league.
19 - Los Angeles Rams: Chop Robinson, EDGE/Penn State
The Los Angeles Rams may be yet another team to seek a talent based on potential instead of rolling with the safer pick. Chop Robinson’s statistics will never impress you, but the Rams don’t need anyone to put up awesome stats - they just need a player who can be disruptive.
20 - Pittsburgh Steelers: Kamari Lassiter, CB/Georgia
The Pittsburgh Steelers need one more cornerback to solidify what will once again be a strong defense. Kamari Lassiter could end up going in Round 2, but he’s one of those players you shouldn’t be surprised about if he’s taken in the first round for a strong defensive team like Pittsburgh.