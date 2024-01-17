Mock Draft 8.0: Arizona Cardinals land a surprise pick at fourth overall
The Arizona Cardinals must fix their woes on defense, but in this scenario, they turned to free agency to address the issues, opening the door for offense.
By Sion Fawkes
29 - Buffalo Bills: Quinyon Mitchell, CB/Toledo
The Buffalo Bills made a simple coaching change and that solved their woes on offense. Now, they need to figure out how to maximize their play defensively, and the unheralded Quinyon Mitchell will be the go-to as his stock continues to rise.
30 - Detroit Lions: Bralen Trice, EDGE/Washington
The Detroit Lions have shown us they are finally back among the NFL’s elite after a long, long layoff. Detroit will look to wreak havoc for opposing offenses, and pairing Bralen Trice with Aidan Hutchinson is one way they will do that.
31 - San Francisco 49ers: Kalen King, CB/Penn State
The San Francisco 49ers are relatively strong at most positions, but they will add young talent at a spot where they may need some depth. Kalen King is talented enough to start early, but if they ease him into the lineup, the Niners may have found their next great corner.
32 - Baltimore Ravens: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE/Ohio State
The Baltimore Ravens are another team that can stand to go with the best player available on their board, and edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau adds even more talent to a remarkable defense. He won’t be an every-down player early, but just as with Kalen King, Tuimoloau will ease in and become part of the core in the future.