Mock Draft 7.0: Arizona Cardinals trade with the Colts
11 - Tennessee Titans - Quentin Johnson, WR/TCU
Trading away A.J. Brown hurt. In 2023, the Tennessee Titans make up for it with Quentin Johnson. This one is a straightforward decision.
12 - Houston Texans - Paris Johnson Jr.,OT/Ohio State
The Houston Texans snagged their potential franchise quarterback of the future with the second pick, and they will draft their franchise left tackle 12th overall. Paris Johnson Jr. may not just complete an epic first round for the Texans; he will also anchor the offensive line.
13 - New York Jets - Broderick Jones, OT/Georgia
There is no question the New York Jets roll with a tackle in the first round. If they want Aaron Rodgers, they’re going to need to keep him upright.
14 - New England Patriots - Jordan Addison, WR/USC
After losing Jakobi Myers to the Raiders, the New England Patriots must find a go-to receiver for quarterback Mac Jones. Jordan Addison makes the most sense here.
15 - Green Bay Packers - Bryan Bresee, DT/Clemson
With Jordan Love likely getting his chance to lead the Green Bay Packers, many might peg a receiver here. But they would be wise to go defense if they want to counterintuitively help Rodgers’ successor.
16 - Washington Commanders - Joey Porter Jr., CB/Penn State
Kendall Fuller is the only halfway decent corner on the Washington Commanders roster. Joey Porter Jr. provides an immediate upgrade.
17 - Pittsburgh Steelers - Peter Skoronski, OT/Northwestern
Mission #1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers? Find a way to better protect quarterback Kenny Pickett. Peter Skoronski will help out that cause.
18 - Detroit Lions - Drew Sanders, LB/Arkansas
Malcolm Rodriquez is the only real fixture at linebacker for the Detroit Lions. They’ll further upgrade the defense with the 18th pick by bringing in Sanders.
19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - O’Cyrus Torrence, OG/Florida
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may resort to an old school style of football following Tom Brady’s retirement. Look for them to upgrade the offensive line.
20 - Seattle Seahawks - Lukas Van Ness, DE/Iowa
The Seattle Seahawks just need to keep upgrading their defense for the time being. Lukas Van Ness makes for another young, interesting puzzle piece.