Mock Draft 7.0: Arizona Cardinals trade with the Colts

Sion Fawkes
Rhode Island v Pittsburgh
Rhode Island v Pittsburgh / Joe Sargent/GettyImages
Anthony Johnson Jr., Quentin Johnston
Iowa State v TCU / Richard Rodriguez/GettyImages

11 - Tennessee Titans - Quentin Johnson, WR/TCU

Trading away A.J. Brown hurt. In 2023, the Tennessee Titans make up for it with Quentin Johnson. This one is a straightforward decision. 

12 - Houston Texans - Paris Johnson Jr.,OT/Ohio State

The Houston Texans snagged their potential franchise quarterback of the future with the second pick, and they will draft their franchise left tackle 12th overall. Paris Johnson Jr. may not just complete an epic first round for the Texans; he will also anchor the offensive line. 

13 - New York Jets - Broderick Jones, OT/Georgia

There is no question the New York Jets roll with a tackle in the first round. If they want Aaron Rodgers, they’re going to need to keep him upright. 

14 - New England Patriots - Jordan Addison, WR/USC

After losing Jakobi Myers to the Raiders, the New England Patriots must find a go-to receiver for quarterback Mac Jones. Jordan Addison makes the most sense here. 

15 - Green Bay Packers - Bryan Bresee, DT/Clemson

With Jordan Love likely getting his chance to lead the Green Bay Packers, many might peg a receiver here. But they would be wise to go defense if they want to counterintuitively help Rodgers’ successor. 

16 - Washington Commanders - Joey Porter Jr., CB/Penn State

Kendall Fuller is the only halfway decent corner on the Washington Commanders roster. Joey Porter Jr. provides an immediate upgrade. 

17 - Pittsburgh Steelers - Peter Skoronski, OT/Northwestern

Mission #1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers? Find a way to better protect quarterback Kenny Pickett. Peter Skoronski will help out that cause. 

18 - Detroit Lions - Drew Sanders, LB/Arkansas

Malcolm Rodriquez is the only real fixture at linebacker for the Detroit Lions. They’ll further upgrade the defense with the 18th pick by bringing in Sanders. 

19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - O’Cyrus Torrence, OG/Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may resort to an old school style of football following Tom Brady’s retirement. Look for them to upgrade the offensive line. 

20 - Seattle Seahawks - Lukas Van Ness, DE/Iowa

The Seattle Seahawks just need to keep upgrading their defense for the time being. Lukas Van Ness makes for another young, interesting puzzle piece. 

