Mock Draft 7.0: Arizona Cardinals trade with the Colts
31 - Kansas City Chiefs - Jaelyn Duncan, OT/Maryland
Losing Orlando Brown Jr. hurt, so the Kansas City Chiefs need a replacement. They signed Jawaan Taylor this year, but they would do well to add one more piece to the puzzle. Jaelyn Duncan can help them out.
32 - Pittsburgh Steelers - Cody Mauch, OG/North Dakota State
Right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers just need to keep beefing up the offensive line every chance they get. If they can do that, this team can go a long way, and Cody Mauch is the safest pick to help them reach the next level.
33 - Houston Texans - Michael Mayer, TE/Notre Dame
Now, you can surround Bryce Young with skill position players. Michael Mayer would pair well with Dalton Schultz at tight end, and immediately, Young has a couple of sure handed targets to throw to.
34 - Arizona Cardinals - Calijah Kancey, DT/Pittsburgh
Calijah Kancey has, for the most part, been overlooked, but a few mocks have him going in the first round. If he falls to the Arizona Cardinals at 34th overall, general manager Monti Ossenfort should not hesitate.
35 - Arizona Cardinals - John Michael Schmitz, C/Minnesota
Assuming Ossenfort has yet to take a center, he can complete his offensive line odyssey at 35th overall by taking John Michael Schmitz. And thus, the Arizona Cardinals address three huge needs in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Overall, trading down with the Indianapolis Colts should be the Arizona Cardinals most ideal move. Not only will they get a ransom regardless; they will also likely get the 35th pick, and it will let them immediately fill three gaping holes