Monti Ossenfort is starting to put his stamp on the Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort has ties to free-agent additions Hjalte Froholdt and Kevin Strong.
Fans of the Arizona Cardinals were thrilled back in January when owner Michael Bidwill hired a new general manager. Monti Ossenfort, a longtime NFL executive, was brought in to replace the departed Steve Keim. Changes were needed in the desert, and Ossenfort has been chosen to get the floundering Cardinals back on track.
It appears early on that Bidwill is handing over the team to Ossenfort, the Minnesota native who got his start in the league back in 2001. In fact, some believe that the 45-year-old GM has been given free reign to revamp the Cards roster. Free agency has just gotten underway, and Ossenfort has already added a couple of players he has ties to.
On Wednesday, the Redbirds signed Hjalte Froholdt, a 26-year-old blocker from the Cleveland Browns. At first thought, one would be quick to point out that Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is familiar with Froholdt from the two years they spent together in Cleveland. While that is certainly true, Petzing isn't the only connection that that newly-acquired lineman has with the Cards organization.
Monti Ossenfort is choosing to supply the Arizona Cardinals with players he's familiar with
Ossenfort happened to be the Director of college scouting for the New England Patriots back in 2019 when the franchise drafted Froholdt. The University of Arkansas product, a 6 foot 5, 310 pounder, was selected in the fourth round with the 118th-overall pick. Now, four years later, Ossenfort has lured Froholdt to the desert.
On the same day that Froholdt was acquired, Arizona also inked defensive lineman Kevin Strong to a one-year contract, Not surprisingly, Ossenfort can be connected to the 26-year-old veteran as well.
The Cardinals plucked Strong away from the Tennessee Titans, Ossenfort's employer of the past three years. Back in November of 2021, the Titans front office signed the former undrafted free agent to the practice squad. After viewing the defender for two campaigns, Ossenfort obviously knows what the Cards are getting with the 6 foot 4, 295 pound Strong.
From all accounts, Jonathan Gannon was Ossenfort's top choice to be the leader of the squad. Is there a better way to put your stamp on a team than to choose it's head coach? Brace yourselves "Red Sea", it looks as if Ossenfort has been given the go-ahead to guide the rudderless Cardinals into the future.