Top 3 mysteries the Arizona Cardinals must solve in December 2023
The 2-10 Arizona Cardinals are a team full of mysteries, and there are plenty that this group must solve in the final full month of the season.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - If BJ Ojulari can be a blue-chip EDGE rusher
BJ Ojulari may not have recorded a sack last week, which broke the first multiple-game sack streak of his young career. But he’s still proving himself to be a solid draft pick, given his 67.9 PFF Grade and 73.0 pass-rush grade.
Ojulari is doing more than just looking better than over half the 107 qualified EDGE rushers in the game, as his statistics back up that solid grade. Since he started seeing regular playing time, the former LSU Tiger has 4.0 sacks, two quarterback hits, nine hurries, and 15 pressures.
Of his 20 combined tackles, seven have resulted in PFF’s stop metric. All of Ojulari's aforementioned numbers should give fans hope that he can emerge as a top EDGE rusher. While the Cards likely won’t fully decide whether Ojulari evolves into a blue-chip player by the end of December, they should have a good idea of whether he will potentially emerge in 2024.