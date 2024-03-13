New Cardinal Mack Wilson is already trying to recruit a star WR to Arizona
One of the newest members of the Cardinals is trying to bring in more talent to Arizona.
By Brandon Ray
General managers in the NFL are not the only ones who are trying to recruit free agents to their team for next season. The Arizona Cardinals recently came to an agreement to acquire former Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson on a three-year deal. Wilson has had recent succes in New England and will look to provide a positive impact in the Cardinals' defense. Wilson is also playing the recruitment game in regards to a recently released wide receiver from the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers have recently released wide receiver Mike Williams after a 7-year stint. Los Angeles was swimming in salary cap trouble so it is no surprise that this move was made. Once the annoucement became official, Mack Wilson decided to tag the Cardinals' social media team as a potential landing spot to help the Arizona offense.
Williams is coming off of a torn ACL that he suffered in the first month of the season last year but has been a solid number two option for Justin Herbert. Williams has posted 309 receptions in his career for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns. He has two seasons of 1,000+ yards as the second option in LA.
Adding Williams to this offense would be a great upgrade, but coming off of a major knee injury is not the easiest thing to come back from. One concern about Williams is his availability, in which he has played 16 games in a season just one time in his career. If the Cardinals are able to pick up Williams on a reasonable deal, it would be a great setup for Kyler Murray and it would be the start of the improvement for the passing game.
The fact that Mack Wilson is already trying to recruit for the Cardinals shows his dedication for trying to improve Arizona. It will be interesting to see how Monti Ossenfort continues his recruitment plan as free agency continues on.