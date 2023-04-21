New design Arizona Cardinals gear available at Fanatics
The Arizona Cardinals have announced a major redesign of their uniforms for the 2023 season and beyond.
With a new head coach and general manager on board, fans are hopeful for 2023 after the team mended fences with quarterback Kyler Murray.
The NFL Draft will be telling, but we'll cross that bridge when we get to it.
And after being unveiled last night, the gear is now available for fans to order at Fanatics. Check out the latest items below.
Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals Nike Game Player Jersey
Order at Fanatics for $129.99. Available in cardinal and white.
DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals Nike Game Player Jersey
Order at Fanatics for $129.99. Available in cardinal and white.
Isaiah Simmons Arizona Cardinals Nike Game Player Jersey
Order at Fanatics for $129.99. Available in cardinal.
Budda Baker Arizona Cardinals Nike Game Player Jersey
Order at Fanatics for $129.99. Available in cardinal.
Arizona Cardinals Riddell 2023 Speed Mini Helmet
Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals Nike Player Name & Number T-Shirt 23 Men's Nike Player N&N SST
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.