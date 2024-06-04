NFL Analyst believes Cardinals have long-shot chance to win first franchise Super Bowl
By Brandon Ray
The biggest goal in the NFL for each team should be to raise the Lombardi trophy in February. It is not an easy journey and there is a lot more adversity than expected, but it is well worth it once the clock strikes down to the end and the confetti drops. The Kansas City Chiefs have started a dynasty with winning three of the last five Super Bowls. Overall, the New England Patriots currently have the best overall dynasty in NFL history with their historic run that had Tom Brady as the lead, winning six Super Bowls.
There are currently 12 teams who have not had the pleasure of winning a Super Bowl. While there is hope for every team entering a new season, there is a reality as to who has a chance and who does not. Eric Edholm from nfl.com posted an article about the 12 teams who do not have a Lombardi trophy and created a list as to who has the best chance at winning one in 2024. The Arizona Cardinals are one of these teams on the list and Edholm does not give the Cardinals a big chance to win it all. Out of 12 spots available, Edholm put the Cardinals at #10 ahead of the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers.
Kyler Murray is a big reason as to why the Cardinals are not last on this list because of how he performed when he came back from injury last season. In addition, Jonathan Gannon produced a football team that may not have been the most talented, but they are competitive and physical. Arizona had a solid offseason and has a lot of promise for the future, but a Super Bowl is a long-shot considering who the Cardinals would have to face in the playoffs if they were to make it.
We have seen the impossible happen with a team, like the Houston Texans last year, come off a bad two-to-three year stretch, and turn things around for the better and make a mini-run towards the Super Bowl. This scenario would be the most likely outcome for the Cardinals which would be fantastic considering where they have been the last two seasons.