NFL AZ Promos: Win $600 in Bonuses at Caesars and DraftKings
Learn how you can unlock $600 worth of bonuses just by betting on Week 2 at Caesars and DraftKings
There’s not a lot to be excited about as far as the Cardinals are concerned, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy everything this NFL season has to offer.
Cardinals fans in Arizona who sign up with Caesars and DraftKings sportsbooks and follow our step-by-step instructions will receive $450 in guaranteed bonus bets PLUS $150 in no-sweat bet opportunities.
Here’s how you can start cashing in on this new NFL season:
Caesars Arizona Sportsbook Promo Code
You’ll receive $250 in bonus bets – $50 for five consecutive weeks – when you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and bet your first $50 or more.
Here’s how you can secure your $250 bonus:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook AZ
- Use our promo code FSNFLGET
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $50 or more
- Bet $50 or more on any NFL Week 2 wager
You’ll receive your first $50 bonus once that first bet settles. Then, you’ll receive a $50 bonus for each of the next four Mondays!
That means you can bet on Week 2 and then turn around and bet on Weeks 3-7 with bonus bets on the line!
Sign up with Caesars while this offer lasts to give yourself five extra chances to win on your best NFL bets week-by-week.
DraftKings Arizona Promo
You’ll have access to two offers combined into one for a limited-time at DraftKings.
First, you’ll be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets for placing your first bet of $5 or more.
Then, you can opt-in to up to three no-sweat bets (capped at $50 each) – one for each NFL gameday next week (Thursday, Sunday, Monday).
Here’s how you can claim your bonus-bet wins:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any Week 2 wager
You won’t receive your bonuses unless you satisfy the minimum requirements here, so make sure you don’t skip those steps!
You’ll receive your $200 bonus INSTANTLY upon placing that first bet, which means you can dip back in for more bets on Week 2, look ahead to Week 3 or pivot to another sport like College Football or MLB.
Your no-sweat bet tokens will be available on each NFL gameday.
You’ll be limited to placing three no-sweat bets ($50 maximum, one per gameday) during the upcoming NFL week.
Sign up with DraftKings to secure one of the best promotions in sports betting while it’s here for a limited time.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.