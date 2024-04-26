NFL Draft 2024: Best players available Arizona should target on Day 2
By Brandon Ray
The first round of the NFL Draft is officially complete and the Arizona Cardinals come out of the first night with two players on each side of the ball. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is officially a Cardinal after months of speculation and then Monti Ossenfort decided to stay at the 27th pick and select Darius Robinson from Missouri to add to their defensive line. The Cardinals started off the draft on a high note and they will be looking to carry momentum going into the next two days of the draft.
Heading into the second and third round, the Cardinals are set to have picks #35, #66, #71 and #90. Arizona has a lot of picks to work with and there were plenty of talented players that fell out of the first round that could fall close or into the lap of the Cardinals.
The Cardinals have immediately addressed major concerns for their team by getting Harrison and Robinson, so now they can fill in some other gaps that they have. However, will the Cardinals make any trades up or down? It is possible, but we will not know for sure as Ossenfort has shown that he likes to be on the clock before making any trades.
Heading into the second day of the draft, here are players that the Cardinals could target in the second and third round.
Cooper DeJean, DB - Iowa
It was shocking to not see Cooper DeJean get drafted in the first round. Many thought that he would be able to sneak into the first round, but he will have to wait for his name to be called. DeJean is a versatile defensive back who can play in the back end or at corner. He can play all over the field and can help with run support as well. One of the concerns that surrounds DeJean is his health from when he broke his fibula late last season. However, it looks like DeJean is all cleared medically and is ready to produce in the NFL.
If DeJean falls to #35 early in the second round, it would be very hard for Ossenfort to pass on a versatile defensive player.