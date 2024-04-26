NFL Draft 2024: Best players available Arizona should target on Day 2
By Brandon Ray
Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB - Alabama
Another talented defensive back did not hear his name called on the first night of the draft. Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry had an NFL comparison with Atlanta Falcons’ cornerback A.J. Terrell and yet still didn’t get drafted on the first night of the NFL draft. That could be good news for the Cardinals. McKinstry has the ability to go one-on-one with receivers without back end help and has the patience to make the right move without overpursing. He doesn’t really lose a lot of matchups so a duo of him and Sean Murphy-Bunting could help solidify the secondary of Arizona.
Edgerrin Cooper, LB - Texas A&M
The Cardinals have a decision to make on linebacker Zaven Collins with his 5th-year option. By May 2nd, Arizona must decide if they will pay Collins $13.2 million or decline the option and have Collins play on a contract year. While Collins made an adjustment in his playing style under Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis, there is a chance that Collins could be on a new team next year. If Ossenfort and the front office are thinking that Collins is not part of the long term future with the Cardinals, Arizona needs to look at linebacker Edgerrin Cooper out of Texas A&M.
Talking about a player who is a hard hitter, Cooper would bring a presence of setting the tone for this Cardinals defense. While he may not be versatile when it comes to playing coverage, his run stopping abilities stands out as he is always on the search for the ball carrier. Adding Cooper to this defense would be smart if the Cardinals want to add another potential playmaker on the defense.